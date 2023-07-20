The intersection of Lucas and Logan in Muscatine reopened to traffic Thursday as repaving of Lucas Street moves forward as part of Phase 5 of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project, a news release says.

Drivers are urged to use caution when navigating through the intersection as construction material and traffic control signs remain. Work on the sidewalks also remains to be completed, the release says.

Lucas Street is now open from West Fourth Street to Logan and Logan is also fully open. Lucas west of Logan remains closed to through traffic up to the Greenwood Cemetery in the 2000 block. Local traffic only is permitted on Lucas from Fletcher to the 2000 block but that area is experiencing heavy construction traffic and may be temporarily blocked at any time during the workday. MPW is currently working in the area as well contributing to the congestion.

Knott is accessible from Climer or Lucas from the west.

The center lane of Lucas between Logan and the Greenwood Cemetery entrance in the 200 block is scheduled for paving beginning Friday, July 21. The curb and gutter portions will likely be paved sometime during the week of July 24.

Please be patient …

Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when traveling through construction zones, obey traffic control devices, and be aware of workers. Use alternate routes if possible. For more information, click CONSTRUCTION to visit the Department of Public Works Construction Projects page.

