Employees of Needham Excavating will go on strike at 7 a.m. Monday after Unfair Labor Practice charges are filed with the National Labor Relations Board.

Ed Maher, communications director for the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 150, told Local 4 News on Friday the strike will begin at 7 a.m. at Needham Excavating, 137 N. Main St., Walcott.

Maher said a judge ordered Needham Excavating to reinstate illegally terminated employees in December 2021. Shortly after they were reinstated, Maher said, Needham retaliated against them with layoffs and scheduling discrimination.

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 will file Unfair Labor Practice Charges against Needham with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of the workers, he said.