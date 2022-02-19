The strike continues this weekend for over 400 Machinists Union Local 388 and Machinists Union Local 1191 (District 6) members who work at Eaton Corporation‘s west Davenport location.

Eaton’s Davenport plant is one of the Quad Cities’ largest employers.

The plant specializes in contract work with the government, making air-to-air refueling systems and other products for the military, as well as aerospace companies.

Union members voted almost unanimously to strike after management made a contract offer that they say felt flat in three key areas: wages, health care and retirement.

Members of the IAM union began gathering outside Eaton’s gates early Friday morning, around 12:01 a.m.

Their first day of striking was met with cold temperatures and wind.

Saturday’s weather was slightly better, yet members are still on the picket lines.

Sources say, as of Friday afternoon, union workers presented a settlement offer, but the company has yet to respond.

On Saturday, two union representatives released the following statements in relation to the strike:

“We refuse to accept substandard wages or the erosion of our health care and retirement benefits. IAM Local 388 and IAM Local 1191 members are fighting for a contract that will make life better for themselves and their families. The past two years have been tough during the pandemic, especially as essential manufacturing workers. All we are asking for is a fair share produced from the blood, sweat and tears of work that makes Eaton Mission Systems Division of Davenport successful. We hope that the company will hear our call for respect and dignity from the picket line.” IAM District 6 Directing Business Representative John Herrig