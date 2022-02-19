More than 360 union members are on the picket lines in Davenport.

They walked off the job after rejecting a three-year contract offer from Eaton Corporation.

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers began the strike around midnight on Friday.

Ninety-eight percent of the union members voted against the company’s offer.

The company makes air-to-air refueling systems and other products for defense contractors, reporting record earnings for share in the fourth quarter last year.