Striking UAW workers volunteering in QC community following Deere injunction

UAW union members in Davenport on strike against John Deere now have a more time on their hands, and many are giving back to the community.

Café on Vine in Davenport provides free meals to the needy of the community 365 days each year. Four UAW members from Local 281 spent time helping in the kitchen today, packing food and serving customers. The workers have more time to volunteer after Deere won a court injunction limiting the numbers of picketers allowed outside the davenport Works facility.

The union members said they consider the people who work at Café on Vine as heroes of the community.