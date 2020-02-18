String of break-ins in Port Byron has business owners shaken

Recent break-ins around Port Byron have some business owners a bit shaken.

It’s happened to several restaurants in the past few weeks–including three on Main Street.

Kevin Kernan’s bar, Duey’s Corner Tap was one of the targets.

“We had someone cut the lock here, tried to get in,” Kernan said. “We reported it to the local authorities, but since then there’s been a few break ins in town.”

Those break-ins include ram’s river house, jimmie lee’s bar and grill, nd most recently Riverbend

Pizza Place, which happened over the weekend.

The owner of Jimmie Lee’s declined to go on camera, but she told us someone broke into her restaurant and stole over $1000.

The owner of Riverbend Pizza also didn’t want to go on camera, but says he didn’t lose any money, and that the person tried cutting into his ATM with a tool unsuccessfully.



Back at Duey’s, Kernan says the person didn’t even get in but adds his place is ready if they try again.

“It’s a little unsettling but we have people staying upstairs during this just to make sure,” Kernan said. “We got alarm systems and cameras, the alarms would go off, my phone would be notified, the cops are close around here now they’re patrolling numerous hours. Extra hours. He’d be hard-pressed trying to get in here especially with people upstairs too. I just hope he gets caught soon, because he doesn’t seem to be quitting.”