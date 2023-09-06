Road work starts next week on Avenue of the Cities as crews start striping the roadway.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced that there will be moving lane closures on Avenue of the Cities in East Moline and Silvis, starting Monday, September 11 to restripe the road. The work takes place on Avenue of the Cities from Archer Drive to Hospital Road and on 19th Street from 17th Avenue Drive to Avenue of the Cities. Westbound traffic lanes will be modified with the new striping. A lane reduction will be striped on each leg moving westbound approaching Archer Drive to improve safety. Other striping and signing changes will be performed in the area.

Work will be done from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and will alternate between the eastbound and westbound lanes. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, September 15, weather permitting.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time driving through the striping area. Drivers are asked to avoid driving on the newly striped lines to avoid damage to their cars’ paint. Use alternate routes when possible.

Drivers should pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

