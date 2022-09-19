Moline Parks and Recreation invites you to take a leisurely stroll and visit with some of Moline’s early citizens.

Step back in time at historic Riverside Cemetery and as actors bring characters to life during Echoes from Riverside. According to a release:

The focus of this year’s program will be Moline’s 150th Anniversary. Our seven characters/actors for 2022 Echoes will be: Mattie Sophia White Poole (1863-1948), played by Becky Maxson, was a famous china painter and savvy business owner. Daniel L. Wheelock (1822-1893), played by Greg Bouljon, was the first Mayor of Moline, beloved citizen. John Deere (1804-1886), played by Bob White, was a blacksmith, inventor, beloved citizen, and second Mayor of Moline. Lena Leoti Gates Channon (1854-1935), played by Melita Tunnicliff, was Moline’s first telephone operator. David Benton Sears, Sr. (1804-1884), played by Dennis Harker, one of Moline’s founders (4th cabin), builder of dams and mills. Maria Hubbard Dimock (1820-1921), played by Dorothy White, was a pioneer, and centenarian. Charles Atkinson (1808-1887), played by Daniel Williams, was an early settler, community builder and one of Moline’s founders. Moline Parks and Recreation

Echoes from Riverside (photo: City of Moline Parks and Recreation)

The Echoes from Riverside walk is Saturday, September 24, 1:00-3:00 p.m. Tours begin from the Riverside Chapel Mausoleum, located at 3300 5th Ave., Moline. MetroLINK buses will transport patrons to the first stop on the tour. Face coverings are required at all times on the buses. Tickets may be purchased the day of the walk at Riverside Chapel Mausoleum.

For more information, click here.

