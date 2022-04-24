The 45th all-ages Stroll Through Springtime will take place on Saturday, April 30, from 7 a.m. until noon at Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island.

All events are free, and participants can come for any or all of the events.

Birds will be the focus of groups from 7-9 a.m. Birders will meet in front of Singing Bird Center. Expert leaders will help to locate both resident and migratory birds.

Participants can bring binoculars or use the binoculars provided. At 9 a.m., participants will move into Singing Bird for refreshments, including wild violet jelly, and a short program at 9:30.

At 10 a.m. in small groups, participants will observe and identify wildflowers. The Black Hawk forest is designated as a Nature Preserve and has many native species of wildflowers.

Sponsored by Citizens to Preserve Black Hawk Park and Black Hawk State Historic Site. For more information, call 309-788-9536 or email haubergmuseum@gmail.com or check here.