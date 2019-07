70 mph winds wreaked havoc all around the area Sunday evening.

Severe t’storm warnings were issued for the entire Quad Cities area for a couple hours this evening.

While small hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain were also reported, strong winds caused most of the damage from tonight’s storms.

Tress were downed across the area, and power lines also took quite a hit.

As of 9 p.m., there are more than 20,000 people without power in the Quad Cities.