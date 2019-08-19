Strong winds likely with storms Tuesday morning

Breaking News
We’ll see a few scattered t’storms Monday evening but the real threat for severe weather arrives Tuesday morning.

Severe storms are set to fire up after midnight in central Iowa. And those storms will roll into our area between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Those storms will form a line of dangerous thunderstorms that race through our area.

Hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out, but the biggest threat by far will come from strong winds.

Best estimate for storm arrival in the metro Quad Cities is close to 9 a.m. Remember though, these storms are yet to form. We’ll have a much better idea on the time of arrival by early Tuesday morning.

