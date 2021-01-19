Stronghurst man arrested for domestic battery, resisting arrest

Jessie J. Bowman, 28, of Stronghurst, Illinois.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesse J. Bowman, 28, of Stronghurst, for domestic battery and resisting arrest of a peace officer on Monday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the Township of Stronghurst about a family disturbance which lead into domestic violence by Bowman.

Bowman was taken into custody after resisting arrest by the responding deputies.

Bowman is being held at the Henderson County Jail on no bond pending bail set by a judge.

