Structure fire damaged Burlington duplex Monday night

The Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 553 South Central Avenue in Burlington at 11:11 p.m. Monday, according to a press release from the Burlington Fire Department. West Burlington Fire Department also responded on automatic aid.

Arriving on scene at 11:13 p.m., the Battalion Chief reported fire on the second floor of the two-story duplex. The fire was contained to the second-floor unit. The first-floor unit sustained water damage. One resident was treated on scene for smoke inhalation but refused transport. Several cats died in the fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking and is not considered suspicious. Damage estimates for the structure and contents are still being assessed.

The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments, Superior Ambulance, Burlington Police Department and the American Red Cross were on-scene and assisted with the call.