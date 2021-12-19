Structure fire displaces homeowner late Saturday

A homeowner is now displaced following a structure fire that happened late Saturday evening in Davenport.

Crews from the Davenport Fire Department responded to the blaze around 11:54 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue with five fire apparatus and one command vehicle, for a total response of 16 personnel, a news release says.

The first company to arrive on scene reported heavy smoke and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes, a news release says.

According to the fire department, the homeowner was able to safely exit the home and call 911 beforehand.

The Red Cross was later notified and assisted the displaced homeowner.

There were no injuries by civilians or fire personnel, but the home suffered heavy smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and more information will be released by the fire marshal when available.