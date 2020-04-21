Structure fire in Davenport

First responders are currently at the scene of a house fire on Lorton Avenue in Davenport that occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
According to Local 4 News Photojournalist Mike Colón, the fire is expected to cause extensive damage to the roof. He also predicts smoke and water damage to the interior of the house.
We’re currently working to get an official word on the situation and will provide more information when available.
