1  of  6
Breaking News
Structure fire in Davenport Another 1,551 cases in Illinois; 13 in Rock Island County John Deere Harvester Works employee tests positive for COVID-19 IHSA cancels spring high school sports championships New Iowa COVID-19 high, but governor won’t close plants: ‘We really need to focus on the vulnerable’ Flood barriers being removed from River Drive in Davenport
1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Local 4 News at 5 Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Structure fire in Davenport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Davenport Fire Department responding to the scene of a house fire on Lorton Avenue that occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

First responders are currently at the scene of a house fire on Lorton Avenue in Davenport that occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

According to Local 4 News Photojournalist Mike Colón, the fire is expected to cause extensive damage to the roof. He also predicts smoke and water damage to the interior of the house.

We’re currently working to get an official word on the situation and will provide more information when available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss