The Carl Sandburg College TRIO Upward Bound and TRIO Upward Bound Math-Science programs are accepting participant applications for the 2022-23 academic year through April 8.

Upward Bound and Upward Bound Math-Science (UBMS) are federally funded programs that are free to participants. The goals of the programs are to assist high school students in achieving academic success, develop well-rounded citizens and assist students with their transition into post-secondary education, with the goal of obtaining a college degree.

Applicants must be in grades 8-10 at select area school districts; be a first-generation (neither parent with whom they live has a bachelor’s degree), college-bound student; and/or meet income or academic guidelines.

Both the Upward Bound and Upward Bound Math-Science programs serve Knox County high school students from Abingdon-Avon, Galesburg, Knoxville and ROWVA. UBMS also serves students from Monmouth-Roseville High School in Warren County.

Students at Abingdon-Avon, Galesburg, Knoxville and ROWVA are encouraged to apply for both programs, but they can be admitted into only one. Monmouth-Roseville students may apply only to the Upward Bound Math-Science program.

Sandburg’s Upward Bound program serves 67 students each year and has been at Sandburg for more than 20 years. The UBMS program, which provides students with opportunities to pursue activities in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) was added in 2017 and serves 60 students annually.

For more information regarding Upward Bound or an application, contact program director Christopher Williams at 309-341-5448 or cwilliams@sandburg.edu or visit the program webpage here.

For more information regarding UBMS or an application, contact program director Stephanie Woodard at 309-341-5272 or swoodard@sandburg.edu, or visit the program webpage here

School guidance counselors also have information.

Sandburg’s Upward Bound and Upward Bound Math-Science programs are funded by the U.S. Department of Education to provide educational, social and cultural services to selected Knox and Warren County students. The Upward Bound program is 100 percent funded in the amount of $312,480, and the Upward Bound Math-Science program is 100 percent funded in the amount of $297,601.