The best works of art by Monmouth College students are on display in the Len G. Everett Gallery on the upper level of the College’s Hewes Library.

The Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition will be on display through Dec. 7. Thirty-eight artists entered a total of 82 artworks, and jurors Steve and Marsha Carleson selected 35 works by 22 artists to appear in the show.

Artwork from student exhibition at Monmouth College (contributed photo.)

At a 3 p.m. reception on Friday, Nov. 11, the Carlesons will name the award winners in several categories. An additional honor, the People’s Choice Award, will be determined at a later date through social media voting. The honor is sponsored by the Buchanan Center for the Arts in Monmouth.

See the exhibition online here.