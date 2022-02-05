Valentine’s Day is starting early for a group raising money to support a foster care program.

The student council at Paul Norton Elementary School in Bettendorf held a Valentine’s Day Blow Pop sale this week.

All proceeds go to QC Closet2Closet — a Rock Island-based nonprofit that provides foster and homeless children with free clothing, accessories and hygiene items.

Kindergarten teacher and student council leader Kelsy Benson says the fundraiser helps promote leadership while also giving back to the community.

“The kids are in charge. They show up with me in the morning, they do the selling, they help kids fill out … they actually deliver all of them,” said Benson. “They’re very much a big part of this, and that’s kind of what I wanted. Ownership in this, and the feeling that they’re doing something for others.”

Students like fifth grader Haley Agosta say they are grateful for the support from the school.

“A lot of people are very generous, and they’ve been helping us a lot, and it’s really nice,” said Agosta.

Fourth grader Graham Halverson says it feels good to help.

“It’s kind of like we’re running our own business,” said Halverson. “You get to take the money after, and then we help them, and the money’s going to a good cause.”

Students raised almost $500 in the first week of sales.

Two more sales are set for Monday and Wednesday.

Learn more about QC Closet2Closet and how to get involved with the organization here.