Student shot at WIU-Macomb, shooter on the loose

According to Western Illinois University officials, shortly after 10:30 pm on September 15 the Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety was notified of a student who had been shot in Thompson Hall on the Macomb Campus. At the same time, a fire alarm pull station was activated in Thompson, and the building was evacuated.

In a statement posted on the school’s website, officials say a male resident of Thompson was shot by a person known to him, who then fled the scene. The incident was related to a roommate dispute and police believe this is an isolated incident. Police have identified the suspect as 18-year-old freshman Kavion Poplous. Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous. A search for the suspect is underway.

18-year-old WIU freshman Kevin Poplous

The victim was transported to McDonough District Hospital and transferred to another hospital. His condition is unknown.

Residents of Thompson Hall have been relocated.