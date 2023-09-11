Bragging rights for the Quad Cities are on the line as area veteran college students compete for a traveling trophy.

The Western Illinois University-Quad Cities Veterans Resource Center, along with local colleges and universities, is hosting the Commanders Bowling Cup 2023-24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Big River Bowling in Davenport on Friday, September 15. Big River Bowling is located at 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Suite A.

The Commander’s Cup is a quarterly contest between veteran students at WIU, Black Hawk College, Augustana College, St. Ambrose University and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Participants compete in bowling, ax throwing, archery, trivia and other activities. The college or university that wins receives the traveling trophy. All student veterans from the participating schools are welcome to compete.

For more information or to enter, email Curtis Williams at cm-williams11@wiu.edu.