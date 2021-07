According to the Muscatine County Public Health Department, currently 22% of students in Iowa between 12-15-years-old have been fully vaccinated. For teens between 16 and 17-years-old the number is 32%.



The Rock Island County Health Department says as of July 2nd, 27% of students ages 12-17 have received their first dose.



Local 4 News talked with parents who said it was their children who made the decision to get vaccinated. It’s something that local county health departments are happy to see.