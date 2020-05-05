Students at Bethany Black Hawk Phoenix can interact with therapy bird ‘Dink’ virtually

A school in Carbon Cliff is doing what it can to put smiles on students’ faces.

Black Hawk Area Special Education in East Moline has an alternative school called “The Phoenix Program.”

It serves students with behavioral challenges from Rock Island, Mercer and Henry Counties.

Staff came up with a creative way to get students involved with a therapy bird, a cockatiel named “Dink.”

“We realized he is very calm and very accepting, so we thought that maybe it could help some of the kids mediate and get that calmness in their bodies,” says Michelle Hammond, Phoenix Program Principal.

Since the second day of school, he has been doing that. Students earn time with him based on their behavior. That means students have to remain calm and gentle in order for Dink to want to sit on their shoulder, arm or finger.

“Many kids do that, and it’s amazing how many kids are willing. Yes, I’ll do my math if I can spend five minutes with Dink. Okay, great. Here’s your math, let’s go,” says Hammond.

With schools closing, students aren’t able to get that physical contact with Dink.

Hannah Rach is a student at the school. She has Zoom meetings with Dink often. She says she is happy she can still stay connected, even if it is virtual.

“It’s really, really exciting. I have been looking forward to this all week,” says Rach.

Rach says it’s something she wants to continue to do until her and her classmates are able to see Dink in person again.

”It’s really different. I mean, it’s better than getting sick around the people who are at school, so if it’s the best that they can do, I am willing to do that,” says Rach.

Staff also ordered postcards and magnets with Dink’s picture on them. If you want to see more of Dink, he also has his own Instagram account.