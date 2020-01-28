Students at Jordan Catholic School making community care packs for the homeless

Students at Jordan Catholic School are working to make an impact in the community this week.

Students there have been collecting hygiene items for the last two weeks to create community care packs for the homeless.

Shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, and toothbrushes, are some of the things that were packaged.

They packaged 50 community care bags, and all the remaining items including $200 gift cards from Target will be donated to the Rocky Resource Center.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, was the guest speaker Monday morning. He shared with students the importance of giving back, as well as answered several questions.



Thoms says, the topic of helping those in need, is more important that who tells it, but being a public figure can help resonate with some more than others.



“Some times we see some kids acting up, and we paint with a board brush and say boy kids these days don’t have it like we do, or we say they are spoiled or whatever. There are a lot of good children and kids in this community that do a lot of good things, and it’s a good feeling to see that,” says Thoms.

The care packs will be distributed by the Jordan Catholic School Faculty at the St. Joseph meal site in Rock Island. That’ll happen when the serve meals there on the 28th.