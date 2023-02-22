Middle school students from all over the area attended the Quad Cities Youth Conference on Tuesday.

It’s a two-day conference at the River Center in Davenport.

This year’s theme is “This World Deserves Your Gift.”

Students heard a keynote presentation from former NFL-player-turned-motivational-speaker Harvie Herrington.

They also took part in breakout sessions and a resource fair.

Organizers say they want kids to come away with life lessons.

“What we’re trying to do is to give kids tools they’re maybe not gonna get in the classroom so they can lead a positive life, the one they were created for not the one they’re told they should live,” said Quad Cities Youth Conference Co-Chair Tammy Krohn.

High school students will go to the conference on Thursday.