Students follow the ‘yellow brick road’ to National Bullying Prevention month

Ballet Quad Cities partnered with the Pleasant Valley School District this past week in an effort to find a unique way to discuss the topic of bullying outside of the classroom.

“We have the pillars which are respectfulness, responsibility, caring, and safe. I feel like that helps bullying, because it just makes people aware of how it can affect people,” said Fiona Treiber, a sixth-grade student at Hopewell Elementary School, Bettendorf.

Through the familiar tale “The Wizard of Oz,” the professional dance company guided students of all ages on a journey to acceptance and understanding — teaching young people about the values of forming unlikely friendships and standing up against bullies.

The partnership served as a way to promote both that message and the arts — introducing children to the local ballet and its dancers. For more information on Ballet Quad Cities’ upcoming performances, visit here.

