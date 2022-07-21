Some students in Davenport are going to a different kind of summer camp.

It’s hosted by Genesis Medical Center and it exposes kids to jobs in health care, allowing them to explore different aspects of the industry.

Whether it’s drawing blood, wheeling someone on a stretcher or carefully transferring a body to a bed, local high school students got an education in healthcare.

“It’s a great experience if you want to go into any specialty in the medical field,” Davenport West student Kaylin Rockholdt said.

Genesis Adventure In Nursing camp allows students to tour the facility to learn more about the rooms and its equipment.

“They give us a lot of opportunities to walk around the hospital to check out the OR rooms, the rooms where they do all the procedures,” Rockholdt said. “And it gives us a lot of opportunities to explore the different places in the hospital — like ICU and places like that.”

Students are getting the opportunity to learn from experts, providing mock incidents to give students hands-on experience.

“The camp is a very great hands-on experience, especially compared to other camps,” Rockholdt said. “We get to learn about different specialties and different areas of the hospital.”

“So far my favorite experience was the mock trauma, so far,” Davenport West student Keegan Long said. “Cause that was pretty cool.”

Rockholdt agreed.

“My favorite part so far is probably the mock trauma.”

The camp teaches about different medical positions that could lead to career choices.

Rockholdt shared that she wants to become a trauma surgeon, but Long said the camp might have changed his mind.

“I wanted to become an EMT, but now I want to become a nurse or an EMT.”

And it’s important for health systems to make contacts like this. The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects health care jobs to jump more than 15 percent by 2030.