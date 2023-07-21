There’s a summer camp for kids to play doctor … sort of.

Some high school students in the area spent their last day Friday at the Genesis Adventures in Nursing Camp, where they got an up-close experience in the medical field.

Opportunities are what Genesis Health wants to give kids in high schools in the surrounding communities. Genesis Adventures in Nursing, or GAIN for short, is designed to expose high school students to everyday activities in the health industry.

GAIN camp coordinators already are seeing potential during the camp. Genesis wants to continue to engage with youth and build a future pipeline of workers.

With a jam-packed week, GAIN campers got to try many news experiences.