Protecting, preserving and restoring the Quad Cities’ natural environment.

That’s what some of the community’s youngest residents helped with earlier this week.

Living Lands & Waters took to Washington Jr. High School last Wednesday morning as part of their Million Trees Project.

Students learned how to prepare tree saplings for distribution across the Mississippi River’s watersheds.

The mission is to plant millions of trees — improving water and air quality right here in the area — while educating young kids about the importance of caring for the Quad Cities environment.

“It seems daunting and kind of hard sometimes,” said Taylor Schneider, spokesperson for the organization. “We’re learning all about the plastic straws and different little things that add up, and if you can do something like this, where you see that, ‘Yes, the little things add up on the good side too,’ I think that’s really important, and just kind of getting them involved … get them to have that hands-on experience.”

The team hopes to plant 150,000 native hardwood trees throughout the Mississippi River watershed in 2022.

Students like seventh grader Amelia Heine enjoyed learning something new.

“I did feel like I learned a lot,” said Heine. “And the biggest lesson I learned was that, even though I’m just a seventh grader who lives in Illinois, I can help make at least a small difference.”

So far, the project planted more than a million and a half trees since 2007.

The goal is to plant 150,000 more trees in the Quad Cities area this year.

Meanwhile, representatives from Living Lands & Waters are optimistic about the proposed Bison Bridge.

The plan is to establish a park and bike trails on the current Interstate 80 bridge after a new one gets built.

It’s the brainchild of Living Lands & Waters founder Chad Pregracke.

The Illinois House Committee of Transportation unanimously passed a resolution last week, endorsing the project.

Supporters like Schneider say this gives the idea momentum.

“Chad has really been grinding on this, trying to make people understand how special it really is,” said Schneider. “And to see that that’s being reflected by our politicians, and them actually understanding what this could do for not only us as a community but definitely just us as a nation.”

