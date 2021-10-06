Students help with cleanup project at Fairport Fish Hatchery

More than 50 students from Muscatine and L-M High Schools, along with 20 adult volunteers, helped with a project at the Fairport Fish Hatchery.

The Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery held its Toyota Love Our Byways Volunteer Day for a cleanup. The group removed vegetation and soil from most of the old steps and foundation ruins.

More than three truckloads of wood chips were deposited on sections of trails that seasonally become wet and muddy. Levi Lemon of Lemon Landscapes provided four truckloads of wood chips and in-kind services.

Speakers included Melanie Harkness, Department of Natural Resources staff member at the hatchery; Dustin Joy, Pearl Button Museum director; Lynn Pruitt, Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery and Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission; and Sandy Stevens, president of the Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery group.

Pizza Ranch provided pizza and Hy-Vee provided water and snacks. Gary Whitacre of Martin-Whitacre Surveyors, Menards, and Sycamore Printing also participated.

Paul Carroll was instrumental in procuring the Toyota/NSBF grant for the project, Stevens said.