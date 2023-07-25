Some area high school students are learning firsthand what it takes to have a career in various medical fields.

Trinity College of Nursing and Health Sciences is hosting its Healthcare Experience, a five-day hands-on healthcare immersion to allow attendees to interact with healthcare professionals, job shadow at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, experience patient simulation scenarios and learn about careers in health care. Additionally, students participate in a panel discussion with health care professionals, UnityPoint Health – Trinity recruiters and Trinity College of Nursing and Health Sciences staff.

