Students learn English through dairy farm tour

Students in Spring Forward’s Family Literacy Program toured the Majestic Manor Dairy Farm in Blue Grass, IA to help learn English vocabulary.

The students immigrated to the United States and are learning English.

Some who went on the tour have agricultural experience in their home countries, so this gave them the opportunity to see what farming is like in the U.S.

“They seem really excited,” said Nunjen Easter, who works at Majestic Manor Dairy Farm. “A lot of pictures and a lot of questions.”

Easter immigrated to the U.S. in 2010.

The students got to feed calves and watch the milking process.

“It really provides a teachable moment,” said Leah Hodge, Spring Forward teacher. “It just makes a connection between their previous lives and things that they’ve experienced in other countries and their new life here.”

The students meet three times a week and they follow the Rock Island-Milan School District calendar.

“This is so beneficial for our students to continue to feel more integrated in to the Quad Cities community,” Hodge said.

Their next event is a Thanksgiving celebration.