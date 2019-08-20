Students ‘nauseated’ by THC gummy bears handed out before school

Gummy bears laced with THC that were passed out before school “nauseated” some students Tuesday at Rock Island High School but “no one became seriously ill.”

“A student passed out gummy bears laced with THC before school started,” a Rock Island-Milan School District 41 spokesperson told Local 4 News in an email. “Later in the day a few students began experiencing mild effects. Staff immediately took students to the nurses’ office to be taken care of. Students reported feeling nauseated but no one became seriously ill. Parents were notified by the school right away. This was an isolated incidence and the school resource officer is investigating the incident.”