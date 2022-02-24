Students at a school in Muscatine are being recognized for their organic waste reduction efforts.

Susan Clark Junior High was named a State Winner in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages students to solve real-world issues in their communities using STEM — science, technology engineering and math.

The school also won $6,500 to be redeemed on DonorsChoose.com for the students’ idea to reduce organic waste.

A news release states organic waste contributes to up to 30% of landfill waste, where methane is produced and released into the atmosphere.

That’s why the team of students is in the process of creating an organic waste collection program in the school to reduce the amount of organic waste transferred to the landfill.

Students are hard at work building out this project and, if it’s selected as a National Finalist in March, they will win a total of $50,000.

They will then go on to pitch their project to a panel of judges in the quest to be named a National Winner with a grand prize of $100,000.

“Congratulations to teacher Pamela Joslyn and their students at Susan Clark Junior High for all your great work so far, and we’ll be cheering you on in the weeks ahead!” a news release says.