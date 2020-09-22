Students remember Mr. Bonn as a kind, funny and caring teacher

Keith Bonnstetter was known for hanging paper snow flakes in his classroom and it’s how his students at Bettendorf High School are remembering him.



Light were turned off in Mr. Bonn’s Spanish class with students remembering the good times, a day after he lost his life.



Sydney Hanson was one of Mr. Bonn’s students and said he treated everyone as a friend.



“He doesn’t treat his students like kids or students he treats them all like his friends,” said Hanson.

Ethan Geifman said he build a great friendship with Mr. Bonn after his first semester.

“He made me this and he spent a couple weeks it took him 3 months to make but he made it special for me,” said Geifman.

Students say it wasn’t uncommon for classroom D-264 to be filled with laughter.

“He would engage his students like by singing like songs so they would memorize it or telling these crazy stories like using all these different vioces,” said Sophie Utsinger.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

Keith is survived by his wife, his daughter, his parents, two brothers and a sister.

The school is also providing, grief for all students and staff at the school.