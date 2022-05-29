











Six Quad City senior high school students will be celebrated at the opening of the “Miles on the Brush” exhibition at the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, including:

· Malia Shinbori, Bettendorf High School

· Martha Barnds, Davenport Central

· Grace Hopkins, Davenport Central

· Lily Tackett, Davenport Central

· Brennan Korczak, Pleasant Valley High School

· Madelyn Young, Homeschooled

The Gallery, located at 2967 State Street in Bettendorf will host a reception on Friday, June 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to showcase the seniors’ work, as well as “It’s All Greek to Me” by Bob Ziedler. All works will be on display through June 16. The community is invited to the reception and refreshments will be served.

“June is typically the Student Art Show at Beréskin’s Gallery, and this year we have focused on the investment of time in talent. These students have been attending classes once a week during the school calendar year for many years and finding ways to expand their creative thinking,” Bereskin says. “My advanced-level students undertook some intensive challenges represented in this exhibition, with great effort.” “It is an honor to be their teacher.”

Three of the six students, Malia Shinbori, Martha Barnds and Grace Hopkins, applied for and received the prestigious 2022 Brand-Boeshaar Scholarships from the Figge Art Museum. Works from their winning portfolios will be presented.

Malia Shinbori was asked if she would have any advice for younger art students in the community. “If I were to give advice to any young artists, “I would recommend criticizing your own work along with your peers’, taking risks, trying new mediums, and learning from your mistakes so that you can become a better artist with every new piece. Moreover, I would stray away from procrastinating; speaking from first-hand experience, because all that will do is make finishing a piece even harder.”

“I have learned many life lessons and skills along the way. Without Mrs. B, I would have never discovered my passion for art, or imagined a creative career in my future.”

For more information on the gallery, click here.