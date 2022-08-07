More and more school districts are getting closer to back-to-school time and organizations across the area are helping families with school supplies and other resources.

One of the more popular events was in Clinton on Saturday. It’s happened for almost 30 years now.

Kids got to enjoy themselves with fun things to do in Clinton Park. Local businesses and private donors helped the Jetter Community Center fill hundreds of backpacks — the elementary school ones went quickly.

“We started this event in 1994,” center director Tamra Jetter said. “We recognized there was a need for the families for school supplies to get the kids the resources and the supplies they needed to start off the school year.”

The Jetter Center has other events planned for families, too. A free haircut day is coming up later this month and in October they have a ‘Socktober’ event planned to make sure families have socks.