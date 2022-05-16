Students from Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, North Scott, West Liberty, Rivermont Academy and Moline High Schools put their cardboard boat design skills to work at a regatta cardboard boat competition on Friday, May 13 at the Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon.

The Quad City Engineering and Science Council judged the event and handed out awards. Over 100 students took part in this year’s regatta. The 42 boats were on display before the race at the lagoon shelter. Administrators and teachers also squared off with their designed boats. Bettendorf Superintendent Michelle Morse competed in her own boat this year.

The challenge for racers was to build a one or two person vessel made entirely from cardboard. It had to be maneuverable and stay afloat for approximately 600 yards. Boat builders had to follow specific rules to participate:

1. Boats must be constructed solely of cardboard, including any means of powering the boat, such as paddles, oars, or paddle wheels.

2. Any type of fasteners or adhesive can be used in the joint area to seal joints and connect cardboard sections as long as they don’t increase the structural integrity of the boat.

3. Boats cant be made waterproof with any liquid water sealing as long as it doesn’t increase the structural integrity. Boats can’t be covered with duct tape, plastic, or fiberglass. Paints, water sealers and water sealants are acceptable.

4. The boats will be timed from the launching point until the return to the launching point.

5. Students will be disqualified if any part above their elbows and any part above their knees enter the water during the race. Students can maneuver boats with their hands and feet as long as it does not exceed the body parts described above.

6. Boats will be displayed and checked by judges in front of the shelter at Lagoon Middle Park.

7. All operators must wear a life jacket, supplied by organizers, in order to compete.

8. Any questions concerning the rules must be clarified by race day.

9. Individual schools must arrange for transportation of boats to the regatta.

10. Removal and cleanup of boats is the responsibility of boat owners and the individual schools.

11. Students must be ready to launch boat at their designated times or they could be subject to disqualification.