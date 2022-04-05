Area high school students can learn about apprenticeships and career opportunities in the construction trades.

Rock Island High School is hosting the Construction Trades Career Expo on April 13. Representatives of the Tri-City Building & Construction Trades Council Apprenticeship Programs and area contractors will be on hand for students to discuss their apprenticeships and career opportunities in the construction trades. Representatives from the following construction professions will be at the event:

Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 25

Carpenters Local 4

Plasterers & Cement Masons Local 18

Sheet Metal Workers Local 91

Operating Engineers Local 150

Ironworkers Local 111

Bricklayers Local 6

Heat & Frost Insulators Local 81

Roofers Local 32

Painters Local 502

Electrical Workers Local 145

All QCA high school students are invited to attend the Construction Trades Career Expo Wednesday, April 13 from 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm at the Rock Island High School Fieldhouse, located at 1400 25th Avenue, Rock Island.

