Students use gardening to better the community

Some Rock Island High School students spent their morning planting vegetables at their school’s garden.

The food produced from the garden, which was started last year, is donated to people in the community in need.

Science teacher Andy Campbell, who helped start the garden, said almost 400 pounds of food has been raised so far.

Junior Tiffany O’Leary learned life lessons while working in the garden.

“Perseverance and pushing through when your hands hurt and you’re really dirty and you just want some water,” O’Leary said.

She said she hopes she can continue helping during her junior and senior year.

Campbell has a five-year plan of adding fruit trees, a hoop house and a walking path in the woods nearby.