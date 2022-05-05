The Galesburg Area Vocational Center’s SkillsUSA Chapter had 16 area students qualify for and compete at this year’s SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference that was held on April 29th at the Peoria Civic Center. Out of the nine events that the GAVC competed in, three came away with third place honors in their respective categories. The bronze medalists were:

Logan Sturgeon (Computer Programming)

Kylei Anderson (Photography)

Stevin Mulimi (Creative Photography Display)

SkillsUSA Illinois is a state and national membership association that serves middle school, high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health careers. The State Leadership and Skills Conference is the top conference for the students in SkillsUSA Illinois. Each year, Peoria hosts this summit of career and technical education students. More than 5,000 individuals, including students, teachers, and business professionals, participate in the multi-day event each year.