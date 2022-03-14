Students at Galesburg High School are enjoying fresh coffee from the new student-run coffee shop that just opened inside their school.

Common Grounds is a coffee shop that’s run by students with special needs who are part of the school’s Secondary Transitional Experience Program.

They make all sorts of drinks from regular coffee to lattes.

Senior Destiny Hunter is one of the baristas at Common Grounds.She has learned a lot since she started working there.

“At first it was hard because we didn’t know how to make the drinks and we didn’t have the recipes,” Hunter said. She learned from laminated note cards. “And now we don’t need the cards. We know everything,” she said.

The concept is “for the kids to learn these initial job skills and then we would hope that we can move them outside of the building to businesses within the community,” said Randy Grodjesk, special-education teacher. “They are learning things like counting money, customer service skills, filling orders, social skills.”

Students and staff are able to take advantage of Common Grounds before class and during lunch.