A plan to address flooding in Geneseo takes shape as soil and water studies are underway for a potential new dam or water retention.

Geneseo City Council members approved a $157,000 plan at their meeting Tuesday for an engineering study on the Geneseo Creek watershed, which holds roughly 24 square miles worth of groundwater.

It’s a step council members took in their effort to find ways to prevent the creek from flooding in the future. Geneseo has dealt with dozens of costly floods since it was founded in the 1800s. Noteworthy floods happened most recently in 2013 and 2019.

“We have historical photos of a river running down State Street,” said Brandon Maeglin, interim city administrator for Geneseo. “The real issue is the business impact, the hazardous conditions that the water creates. It’s something that we need to look at fixing. If it is something that’s feasible, we could be looking at a dam, which would then create a lake south of town.”

Specific studies ready to start in the creek’s watershed are soil-bearing studies, which will help determine whether farmland south of the city is fit to hold a high amount of water.

“There are soil-boring studies that need to take place to make sure that the soil can hold a lake,” Maeglin said.

“It’s important to take a look at it,” said Sean Johnson, mayor of Geneseo. “(It’s important to) figure what could work and may work for the city, and figure out what we can and cannot do as we go forward.”

Maeglin says it’s an answer to calls that have come from community members for a long time.

“Throughout the past two decades, people have been approaching the city council (and) the administration” in regard to the flooding, Maeglin said.

And even though it would be many years down the road, Maeglin says a new dam and lake would be a potential building block for the future of the city.

“There’s an opportunity for potential development; residential, commercial; along the lake concept, which is an exciting thing to move Geneseo forward,” Maeglin said.

The current soil and watershed studies will last at least 18 months according to city leaders and engineers, and they will be followed with further discussion down the road.