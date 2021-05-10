Study shows a manufacturing skills gap could leave over 2 million jobs unfilled by 2030

The manufacturing industry has recovered over half of its jobs lost during the pandemic. However, a study from Deloitte says 570,000 jobs have not been added back yet, despite a near-record of job openings in the sector. If this keeps up, the study predicts around 2.1 million jobs will be left unoccupied by 2030. A big issue is that companies are finding it 36 percent harder to bring in the right talent for these types of jobs. Companies in the Quad Cities see that this is becoming a bigger issue.