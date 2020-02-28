Studying abroad getting harder for local students amidst Coronavirus hysteria

Local colleges are being careful about what study abroad programs they continue.

The administration at Augustana College tells Local 4 News, they’re still sorting out what study abroad programs are being cancelled.

Right now, they’re evaluating on a case-by-case basis, depending on the location.

Over at St. Ambrose University, they are also paying close attention to recommendations by the CDC.

A spokesperson says, the university has canceled a scheduled March study visit by students and a professor to northern Italy.

