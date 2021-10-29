Stuff the bus and help the community

The City of Galesburg invites you to donate to stuff the bus and help those in need.

Beginning Monday, November 1, the Stuff the Bus Food Drive will be parked at the following Galesburg locations:

November 1-3, City of Galesburg Transit Facility, 1025 Monmouth Boulevard, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

November 4, Save-a-Lot, 900 East Main Street, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

November 5, Walmart, 659 Knox Square Drive, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

November 8-10, 2021, City of Galesburg Transit Facility, 1025 Monmouth Boulevard, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

November 11, Lakeside Recreation Facility, 1033 South Lake Storey Road, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

November 12, Hy-Vee, 1975 National Boulevard, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

November 15-18, 2021, City of Galesburg Transit Facility, 1025 Monmouth Boulevard, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

November 19, Hy-Vee, 2030 East Main Street, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

November 22, The Strength Collective, 1964 North Henderson Street, 10:00 a.m. – noon.

November 23, Public Safety Building, 150 South Broad Street, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Donation boxes will be set up at the following locations starting November 1-23:

City Hall, 55 West Tompkins Street

City of Galesburg Transit Facility, 1025 Monmouth Boulevard

Lakeside Recreation Facility, 1033 South Lake Storey Road

The Strength Collective, 1964 North Henderson Street

“The City of Galesburg is thrilled to coordinate with local businesses to bring the Stuff the Bus Campaign back for a second year,” Thompson, City Manager, said. “We hope many members of the community will consider joining us in the effort to help our community members in need.”

Donated items will be given to the FISH Food Pantry and Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank. Monetary donation s may be made to the FISH Food Pantry and Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank.



The following items are needed: peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, pasta, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti sauce, boxed meals and canned vegetables and fruit. Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank needs diapers (any size, especially size 6), rash cream, and baby wipes.



For more information about the Stuff the Bus Food Drive, call (309) 345-3659 or email here.