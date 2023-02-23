Parents and grandparents can introduce young children to the concept of overnight visits with friends and family through a Stuffed Animal Sleepover event at the Rock Island Public Library Watts-Midtown Branch.

Vintage Pikachu (photo by Linda Cook)

The free event starts Friday with a Stuffed Animal Sleepover Storytime from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Watts-Midtown Branch, 2715 30th St., Rock Island. At the event, children will decorate a “sleeping bag” for their stuffed animal friend or special toy, listen to a story, and then tuck their toys into sleeping bags before leaving the toy overnight at the library.

Toy/stuffed animal pickup occurs from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday. At pickup, library staff will present a video on all the fun the toys had overnight at the library.

Registration is not required, and any stuffed animal or special toy is welcome. The event is free.

For more about services and events at the library, visit here.