Submissions for Davenport Public Library’s pumpkin carving contest underway

The Davenport Public Library is challenging the Quad Cities to a pumpkin carving contest.

From now until midnight Sunday, Oct. 25, area residents can submit pictures of their carved or decorated pumpkins via email here with the subject line “DPL Pumpkin Contest.”

Please include a name and description of the pumpkin in the email, and complete the entry form provided here.

All entries must be submitted by midnight October 25.

Voting for the contest will run Monday, Oct. 26, through 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

The winner will be announced Saturday, Oct. 31, and receive an “awesome bag of library goodies.”

More information about the Davenport Public Library is here and here.