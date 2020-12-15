Submit, view local holiday light displays from the comfort of your home

This time of year, families would typically jump in the car and cruise around town to look at all the festive holiday lights on homes and businesses.

However, 2020 is far from typical, and not everyone can venture out to see the magic of the holidays being displayed throughout the community.

That’s why the “elves” of the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department teamed up to create and debut an interactive Holiday Lights Display Map on the department’s Virtual Recreation Resource Center page.

The user-friendly map provides directions to area light displays for those who wish to see them in person. It also contains images of each display so anyone can view them from the comfort of their home.

“Everyone now has the ability to tour Muscatine’s most magical light displays from their computer, laptop, tablet and mobile device,” said the department in a news release. “Or take this interactive map along for a ride on the streets of Muscatine, or a walk on any of the neighborhood sidewalks, to witness the wonder for themselves.”

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department requests help from area residents as they continue to update their Holiday Lights Display Map throughout the season.

Email the street address, a description and a picture of the light or holiday display to parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov to be added to the map.

For more information, contact the department at 563-263-0241.