Success fair helps veterans who are struggling to find a job

The Illinois Quad-Cities Success Fair for veterans started five years ago. This time it was hosted at the Holiday Inn in downtown Rock Island.

There were about 40 different employers at the fair, with 500 to 800 different job opportunities.

Michael Blais served his country in the Army National Guard. Now he’s ready for a career change. He drove 60 miles to look for a new job.

“I’ve been looking for a job for the last few weeks, changing careers with COVID,’ he said. “Things have been real tough. I really haven’t done much in the open job market so I don’t know what’s out there. So I’m going to take these opportunities to find something.”

The next job fair will be 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.