Success fair set for Memorial Park, Rock Island Arsenal

The U.S. Army Garrison will host the third anual Quad-Cities Success Fair 8:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Memorial Park on Rock Island Arsenal.

The drive-through event is open to everyone to include veterans, civilians, family members, transitioning soldiers, and members of surrounding communities.

More than 50 employers will be on hand with about 250 available jobs, requiring various skill sets and educational levels.

Because of COVID-19,, participants will remain in their vehicles and receive a bag with information from participating employers about job openings and how to apply. Pedestrians, masks required, also are welcome.

Although Rock Island Arsenal is currently at Health Protection Condition Bravo, which restricts access to the installation for recreational or tourist-related activities, attendees will be able to access the installation. A valid driver’s license is required upon entering from either the Moline or Rock Island gates. Signs will be in place to guide participants.

After the event, participants will depart the installation unless they are eligible to access one of the facilities or services on Arsenal Island.